Jubilee in Conflict with Negotiated D...

Jubilee in Conflict with Negotiated Democracy

7 hrs ago

Jubilee aspirants in Trans Nzoia have rejected the on-going negotiated democracy aimed at uniting residents through sharing of political slots among communities. Led by Joshua Arap Sang who is eyeing Trans Nzoia gubernatorial seat, the aspirants faulted the initiators of the process saying they did not consult widely.

Chicago, IL

