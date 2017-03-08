Japan government gives Sekondi fishing harbour facelift
The Japan Government's commitment in expanding the Sekondi fishing harbor has regained some progress with the second phase of the expansion project underway in Sekondi, Western region of Ghana. The objective of the Sekondi fishing harbor expansion is primarily geared towards strengthening the capacity and functions of Sekondi fishing harbor through improvement and expansion of harbor facilities for promoting efficient coastal fishery operations.
