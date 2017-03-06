Food donation stampede kills at least...

Food donation stampede kills at least 8 in Zambia

At least eight people were killed on Monday while 28 others injured in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, during a stampede to collect food, the police said. The victims were among about 35,000 who had rushed to the Olympic Youth Development Center where a group called Lesedi Seven had invited people for prayers as well to receive food hampers.

