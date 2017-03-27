Five Chinese illegal miners on Ankobr...

Five Chinese illegal miners on Ankobra River arrested

Saturday Mar 25

Police in the Western Region have arrested five Chinese nationals together with four Ghanaians for illegally mining for gold in River Ankobra at Bamianko Dawule in the Nzema East Municipality. The swoop, which was carried out by a joint security team from the regional CID and the Rapid Deployment Force under the supervision of the regional police commander, DCOP Kwesi Duku, was after community members from Bamianko Dawule reported the presence of the Chinese miners and their Ghanaian counterparts on the Ankobra River.

Chicago, IL

