Chinese medical team donates more tele-medicine equipment to Zambian hospitals
Chinese Medical Team working in Zambia on Tuesday donated three sets of tele-medicine equipment aimed at improving health care services in Zambian hospitals. The 18th Chinese Medical Team donated three sets of telemedicine equipment to be installed at three other public hospitals after the success of the first equipment donated at one hospital -- the Levy Mwanawasa Hospital in Lusaka, the country's capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb '17
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC