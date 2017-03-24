Chinese medical team donates more tele-medicine equipment to Zambian hospitals

Chinese Medical Team working in Zambia on Tuesday donated three sets of tele-medicine equipment aimed at improving health care services in Zambian hospitals. The 18th Chinese Medical Team donated three sets of telemedicine equipment to be installed at three other public hospitals after the success of the first equipment donated at one hospital -- the Levy Mwanawasa Hospital in Lusaka, the country's capital.

