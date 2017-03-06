8 dead in Zambia at Church of Christ ...

8 dead in Zambia at Church of Christ 'food stampede', chaos unfolds when 35000 turned up

20 hrs ago

Lusaka: About 8 people have died and 28 others have been injured in a stampede at a public hall in Zambia's capital, Lusaka, where Church of Christ was distributing food, police say.

Chicago, IL

