$276m power bill for Zambia miners

Wednesday Mar 22

Zambian copper miners, including the local unit of Glencore, could face a power bill of more than $276 million if they lose a dispute with the government over electricity tariff rises, according to Copperbelt Energy, their biggest supplier. A resolution to the three-year battle could come by the end of the month, Copperbelt said in its 2016 annual report, published on Friday.

