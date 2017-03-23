$276m power bill for Zambia miners

Zambian copper miners, including the local unit of Glencore, could face a power bill of more than $276 million if they lose a dispute with the government over electricity tariff rises, according to Copperbelt Energy, their biggest supplier. A resolution to the three-year battle could come by the end of the month, Copperbelt said in its 2016 annual report, published on Friday.

