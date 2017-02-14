Zimbabwe: Govt, Zambia in Joint Karib...

Zimbabwe: Govt, Zambia in Joint Kariba Dam Rehab

10 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Zimbabwe and Zambia have consummated a $295 million Kariba Dam wall rehabilitation project funded by the European Union to avert a major disaster, as the dam wall's base is under threat of under-cutting. Repair and rehabilitation works are aimed at pre-empting the corrosive effects of water falling onto the foot of the dam wall, which was beginning to undercut the natural rock on its base, creating an 80-metre gaping hole.

