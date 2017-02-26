Zambian tribe marks season's first ha...

Zambian tribe marks season's first harvests

Traditional leaders and residents of Chipata town in eastern Zambia on Saturday celebrated in pomp and splendor the Ncwala ceremony to mark the first harvests of the season. The town, situated about 564 kilometers from Lusaka, the country's capital, was swarmed by tourists who had come to witness one of the country's top traditional ceremonies.

Chicago, IL

