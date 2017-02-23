Zambia: Prominent Businessman Stabbed to Death

POLICE have picked up the two family members of Shabu Benos, the girlfriend and suspect in the killing of Reeves Malambo, a Lusaka business executive who was stabbed to death on Sunday night. Mr Malambo, 48, was stabbed on Sunday around 23:00 hours, allegedly by Benos, 38, who took him to the hospital where he died 10 minutes later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.