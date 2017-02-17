Zambia: Police Raid Newspaper Editor'...

Zambia: Police Raid Newspaper Editor's Home, Arrest Wife

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Fred M'membe's wife Mutinta has spent a night in police cells after she was picked up by police following a search at their Nangwenya road house. And the Lusaka Magistrate Court has issued a warrant of arrest for M'membe over the tabulation of property of the liquidation facing Post Newspapers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb 8 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb 5 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,033,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC