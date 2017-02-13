Zambia: Plastic Recycling Firm Shut for Exposing Workers to Harm
The Zambia Environmental Management Agency has closed a company in Lusaka's Makeni area for subjecting its workers to hazardous working conditions and polluting the environment. The company further had its director arrested for repeatedly disobeying ZEMA orders to comply with environmental concerns raised by the agency.
