Zambia: Killer Bus Faulty - Police

THE Mazhandu bus involved in yesterday's road traffic accident that left 10 people dead and many more seriously injured had survived a near-miss just hours before the fatal crash with a truck, police said. Central Province Police Chief Lombe Kamukoshi said preliminary investigations pointed to a fault with the bus that had caused it to careen off the road the evening before near Kohima Barracks in Kabwe, where the driver was forced to park for the night before resuming the fated journey yesterday morning.

