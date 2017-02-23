Zambia: Contemporary Music Pioneer Chibangu Dies
The musician who doubled as a producer had a hand in many hits in contemporary Zambian music standing tall among the likes of Danny, JK, Nasty D, Mainza and Exile and others. The Ndola born artiste started doing music in 1995 after he was inspired by his dad who was a music producer.
