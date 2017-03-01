Using dogs to find cats

Using dogs to find cats

Wednesday Feb 22

Investigators are using specially-trained detection dogs to determine the numbers and distribution of cheetah in a region of Western Zambia. The research represents the first demonstration of this strategy for wide-ranging species that are often threatened.

