UK and Zambian teachers forge professional partnerships
Speaking at the Professional Partnership Conference for teachers under the connecting classrooms project in Lusaka today, British High Commissioner to Zambia, Fergus Cochrane-Dyet, said: Access to the right kind of education is very important in ensuring our children are able to thrive in today's globalised world. As much as core educational subjects continue to be important, the ability of our students to understand and develop softer skills will be vital to their success.
