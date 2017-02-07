Treasury CS Rotich: Government keen on stemming borrowing
Budgetary allocations of all ministries and government agencies would be reduced in the next financial year as the government moves to stem borrowing. National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich who appeared before the national assembly's budget committee said the decision to reduce funding was also informed by low rate of absorption of funds at ministries.
