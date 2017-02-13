Russia's Phosagro offers shares at 2,...

Russia's Phosagro offers shares at 2,500-2,600 roubles in offering - sources

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Reuters

Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro has offered shares at 2,500-2,600 roubles each in a secondary share placement, a financial source and a source close to the placement told Reuters on Wednesday. That is a discount to the closing price of 2,700 roubles per share.

