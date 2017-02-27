Perth's spare hospital items Africa-b...

Perth's spare hospital items Africa-bound

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NEWS.com.au

WA Premier Colin Barnett has applauded the work of local charity Health Hope Zambia while overseeing the loading of two spare St John ambulances for shipment to the African nation. The Liberal leader has previously flagged sending thousands of items of superseded medical equipment from Princess Margaret Hospital, which will be decommissioned when the new Perth Children's Hospital is complete, to Zambia and Tanzania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb 8 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb 5 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,205,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC