Perth's spare hospital items Africa-bound
WA Premier Colin Barnett has applauded the work of local charity Health Hope Zambia while overseeing the loading of two spare St John ambulances for shipment to the African nation. The Liberal leader has previously flagged sending thousands of items of superseded medical equipment from Princess Margaret Hospital, which will be decommissioned when the new Perth Children's Hospital is complete, to Zambia and Tanzania.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb 8
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
