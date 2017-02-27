Perth's spare hospital items Africa-bound

WA Premier Colin Barnett has applauded the work of local charity Health Hope Zambia while overseeing the loading of two spare St John ambulances for shipment to the African nation. The Liberal leader has previously flagged sending thousands of items of superseded medical equipment from Princess Margaret Hospital, which will be decommissioned when the new Perth Children's Hospital is complete, to Zambia and Tanzania.

