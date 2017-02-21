Pele shirt up for grabs at night for Raymie
MEMBERS of the Mullen family - Rachel, Darren, Eve, Cara, Caden, Brodie and Neil - pictured with some of the great auction items for the Raymond Mullen fundraiser taking place at the Cavern Bar on Saturday, February 25. A TRIBUTE night to one of Church Street's favourite sons, Raymie Mullen, takes place in The Cavern Bar this Saturday night. Revellers can bid for a signed Pele shirt and a host of other sporting memorabilia to raise funds for Daisy Hill Medical Ward and a Zambian orphanage.
