NGO to petition court over local council election law
The Citizen's Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda is set to petition the Constitutional court over the recently passed Local Council election law arguing that it is outdated and undemocratic. Among the grounds of the plaint, CCEDU has lined up 12 reasons for challenging the law which include; "LC I and II elections were last conducted by lining-up in 2001 under the movement system of government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb 8
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC