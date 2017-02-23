Kenya: 2.7 Million Face Starvation
The number of Kenyans in need of relief food has risen to 2.7 million from 1.3 million last year, a government agency has said. The National Drought Management Authority said most of those affected by the crisis were the elderly, the sick, mothers and children under the age of five.
