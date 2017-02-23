Kenya: 2.7 Million Face Starvation

Kenya: 2.7 Million Face Starvation

The number of Kenyans in need of relief food has risen to 2.7 million from 1.3 million last year, a government agency has said. The National Drought Management Authority said most of those affected by the crisis were the elderly, the sick, mothers and children under the age of five.

Chicago, IL

