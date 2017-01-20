GNPC, EDC saga - Ministry official instructed items be moved to Rigworld

Fresh evidence reaching Adom News indicate the Local Content Coordinator at the Ministry of Energy under the previous government, Afua Amissah asked two Tullow Oil officials to move items from Enterprise Development Centre to the warehouse of Rigworld, a private company at Takoradi. This runs contrary to what Ghana National Petroleum Corporation said earlier, that they intended to move the items to "a GNPC-owned facility at Sekondi."

