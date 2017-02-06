GNPC Considers EDC Take Over

GNPC Considers EDC Take Over

Monday Feb 6

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation has explained that it did not capture Enterprise Development Centre in its handing over notes because it was still in talks with individuals at the Energy Ministry, who were in charge of EDC. In a press release signed by its Communication Officer, King Adawu Wellington, the Ministry said the $5 million project was rather captured in its handing over notes to the Transition Team.

