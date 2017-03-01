Glanbia to spin off units into Irish ...

Glanbia to spin off units into Irish JV with dairy co-op

Wednesday Feb 22

Feb 22 Nutritional ingredients maker Glanbia Plc has agreed to spin off its Irish consumer food and agribusiness divisions into a joint venture it has with Irish dairy co-op Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited. Glanbia will hold a 40 percent stake in the joint venture, to be renamed Dairy Ireland, and the co-op will own 60 percent.

Chicago, IL

