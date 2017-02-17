Former Kotoko defender Joseph Ochaya linked with move to Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos
The 23-year-old is reported to have flown to Lusaka on last week to hold talks with the club. It's believed he had the permission of his club KCCA as he inches closer to a move away from the Ugandan Premier League He missed the club's Uganda Cup match against Lungujja Galaxy, in which they whitewashed the Kampala Regional side 6-0 last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|Feb 8
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC