Former Kotoko defender Joseph Ochaya ...

Former Kotoko defender Joseph Ochaya linked with move to Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

The 23-year-old is reported to have flown to Lusaka on last week to hold talks with the club. It's believed he had the permission of his club KCCA as he inches closer to a move away from the Ugandan Premier League He missed the club's Uganda Cup match against Lungujja Galaxy, in which they whitewashed the Kampala Regional side 6-0 last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09) Feb 8 Presidential Phart 6
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb 5 Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,617 • Total comments across all topics: 279,033,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC