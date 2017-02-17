Former Kotoko defender Joseph Ochaya linked with move to Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos

The 23-year-old is reported to have flown to Lusaka on last week to hold talks with the club. It's believed he had the permission of his club KCCA as he inches closer to a move away from the Ugandan Premier League He missed the club's Uganda Cup match against Lungujja Galaxy, in which they whitewashed the Kampala Regional side 6-0 last week.

