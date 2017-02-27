EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Hearts of Oak star Sher...

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Hearts of Oak star Sheriff Deen signs two-year deal with Zambian outfit Lusaka Dynamo

Ex-Hearts of Oak striker Sheriff Deen has joined Zambian top-flight side Lusaka Dynamo on a two-year deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report. The prolific goal scorer spent a season in Ethiopia where he featured for Dashen Beer, scoring nine goals in 17 matches.

Chicago, IL

