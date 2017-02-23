.com | Mom stabs 9-month-old baby wit...

.com | Mom stabs 9-month-old baby with sharp object, dumps it in pit latrine

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: News24

Lusaka A 24-year-old woman has been arrested in Zambia for allegedly stabbing her 9-month-old baby before dumping it in a pit latrine, a report says. According to Lusaka Time , in 2012, a 15-year-old boy saved a day-old baby after it was dumped into a pit latrine by its mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) 13 hr Randy Phart 23
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16) Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
News Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Teddy 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,589,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC