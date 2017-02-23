.com | I won't hesitate to fire you, Zambian leader Lungu tells ministers

.com | I won't hesitate to fire you, ...

I won't hesitate to fire you, Zambian leader Lungu tells ministers

20 hrs ago Read more: News24

Lusaka Zambian President Edgar Lungu has threatened to fire ministers who do not regularly visit their constituencies, Lusaka times has reported. He said that members of his Cabinet should not fail to "juggle their ministerial jobs and duty to their constituencies", adding that he "would not hesitate to fire them".

Chicago, IL

