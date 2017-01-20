Angola's president says he won't run in this year's election

In this file photo dated April 12, 2008, Angola's President Jose Eduardo dos Santos arrives at the Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka, Zambia. dos Santos announced Friday Feb. 3, 2017, in an address to his ruling MPLA party that he will not run in elections scheduled for August 2017, ending his 38 years in power.

