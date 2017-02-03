Alarm Blow $5m Oil Project
It has now emerged that the Local Content Coordinator at the Ministry of Energy under the previous government, one Afua Amissah, was the one who ordered two officials of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation to move items from the Enterprise Development Center based in Takoradi to a private warehouse in Takoradi without the consent of the Centre Manager. The centre, which cost $5 million and funded by Tullow oil, was an initiative of the previous administration to ensure coordination between the oil and gas companies and the Small and Medium-scale Enterprises .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pee-ed off President orders monkeys out (Sep '09)
|15 hr
|Presidential Phart
|6
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Randy Phart
|23
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC