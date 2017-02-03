Alarm Blow $5m Oil Project

It has now emerged that the Local Content Coordinator at the Ministry of Energy under the previous government, one Afua Amissah, was the one who ordered two officials of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation to move items from the Enterprise Development Center based in Takoradi to a private warehouse in Takoradi without the consent of the Centre Manager. The centre, which cost $5 million and funded by Tullow oil, was an initiative of the previous administration to ensure coordination between the oil and gas companies and the Small and Medium-scale Enterprises .

