23 teachers dismissed in Zambia over sex with pupils
LUSAKA: At least 23 teachers were dismissed in Zambia for sexually abusing and impregnating pupils in 2016, state-run news agency reported on Saturday, according to China's Xinhua news agency. The Teaching Service Commission, a quasi-government agency that oversees all matters related to terms and conditions of teacher services, said the teachers were dismissed for having sex with the pupils and impregnating others during the period January to December 2016, according to the Zambia News and Information Service .
