Zambia: Worm Invasion Declared National Crisis
PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has declared the continued rampaging of army worms as a national crisis and implored the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to improve communication with the affected provinces in curbing the crop-eating pests. Ms Wina said this during the launch of the emergency operation to eliminate the outbreak of the army worms at the DMMU offices in Lusaka yesterday.
