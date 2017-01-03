Zambia students graduate via Omagh online
Five students from Zambia have received diplomas in computing after being taught by tutors who were thousands of miles away in County Tyrone. The four-year IT course was delivered online using a live video and audio link between a classroom in Fatima Girls' Secondary School in Ndola, northern Zambia, and South West College in Omagh.
