Zambia students graduate via Omagh online

Monday Jan 2 Read more: Newsday

Five students from Zambia have received diplomas in computing after being taught by tutors who were thousands of miles away in County Tyrone. The four-year IT course was delivered online using a live video and audio link between a classroom in Fatima Girls' Secondary School in Ndola, northern Zambia, and South West College in Omagh.

