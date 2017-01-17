Zambia: Ruling Party MPs Endorse Lung...

Zambia: Ruling Party MPs Endorse Lungu For 2021

Nearly all Copperbelt Province-based Patriotic Front MP's have resolved to support President's Edgar Lungu's pronouncement that he is eligible to stand for elections in 2021, according to a press statement released by Copperbelt minister Bowman Lusambo has announced. During a news conference held at Protea Hotel in Ndola on Sunday, the 12 MP's said President Lungu's pronouncement is within his constitutional rights.

Chicago, IL

