Zambia: Post Newspaper Employees Fire Back At Liquidator

Liquidated Post employees have fired back at liquidator Lewis Mosho questioning his integrity and literary calling him a crook after he suggested they had allegedly stolen personal to holder vehicles at the time the company went under. Oliver Chisenga, a representative of the employees, issued a statement last night decrying what he says were endless defamation suffered at the hands of Mosho.

