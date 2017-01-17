Zambia: Lungu Orders Close Monitoring of Timber Business
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed the ministry of Lands, Environment and Natural Resources to closely supervise the timber business so as to mitigate the fast depleting forests. President Lungu said that Zambia was fast losing trees in the forests annually because of the indiscriminate cutting of trees which was mainly driven by the timber production industry.
