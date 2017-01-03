Zambia: Govt Commences Legal Proceedi...

Zambia: Govt Commences Legal Proceedings Against Mining Firm Over Pollution

Zambia's environmental regulator said on Tuesday that it has commenced legal proceedings against Konkola Copper Mines , a unit of London-listed Vedanta Resources, over the pollution of drinking water and the environment in one mining town on the Copperbelt Province. Ireen Chipili, the spokesperson of the Zambia Environmental Management Agency said legal proceedings have been instituted against the firm after investigations revealed that it was responsible for the pollution of a river and the environment in Chingola town.

