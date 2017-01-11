Zambia: Convicted Former Mines Minister Mwale Granted Bail
Convicted former Mines Minister Maxwell Mwale and his former deputy Boniface Nkhata have been granted bail pending appeal of their theft of 40 bicycles case. The duo was convicted of abuse of authority of office on Monday by the Lusaka Magistrate and convicted to two years imprisonment with hard labour.
