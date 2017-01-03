Zambia Battles Ravaging Armyworms Tha...

Zambia Battles Ravaging Armyworms That Threaten Food Security

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Bloomberg

Zambia must intensify its fight against an outbreak of armyworms that's wiping out fields of the staple corn crop, posing a threat to the southern African nation's food security, Vice President Inonge Wina said. "They are posing a big threat to food security in the country," she said in remarks broadcast Monday on Hot FM radio in Lusaka, the capital.

Chicago, IL

