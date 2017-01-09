"Three new changes" lead China-Africa...

"Three new changes" lead China-Africa win-win cooperation, says Chinese foreign minister

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The cooperation between China and African countries has been gradually transformed and upgraded, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. Under the new ideas put forward at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation's summit in Johannesburg, the China-Africa win-win cooperation has shown "three new changes," Wang said during a meeting with his Zambian counterpart Harry Kalaba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) May '15 andet1987 22
News Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Teddy 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,474 • Total comments across all topics: 277,749,188

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC