"Three new changes" lead China-Africa win-win cooperation, says Chinese foreign minister
The cooperation between China and African countries has been gradually transformed and upgraded, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. Under the new ideas put forward at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation's summit in Johannesburg, the China-Africa win-win cooperation has shown "three new changes," Wang said during a meeting with his Zambian counterpart Harry Kalaba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|May '15
|andet1987
|22
|Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Teddy
|54
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC