The 648th meeting of the AU Peace and Security Council on the Draft...
The Peace and Security Council of the African Union , at its 648th meeting held on 16 January 2017, considered the Draft African Union Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa by the Year 2020 and adopted the following decision: 1. Commends the Government of the Republic of Zambia for hosting the Retreat of the PSC on Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa by the Year 2020, that was held from 7 to 9 November 2016, in Lusaka Zambia, pursuant to the 50th OAU/AU Anniversary Solemn Declaration adopted by the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government on 26 May 2013, in Addis Ababa, in which the Heads of State and Government pledged not to bequeath the burden of wars and violent conflicts to the next generation of Africans and pledged to end all wars in Africa by the year 2020.
