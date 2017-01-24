Stop blackmailing Kenyans with threat...

Stop blackmailing Kenyans with threats of violence, Uhuru tells CORD

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told opposition leaders to stop issuing threats of violence aimed at intimidating and blackmailing Kenyans as the country heads into the elections. The President said Kenyans have a democratic right to choose the leaders they want and the opposition should desist from threatening the country with chaos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) May '15 andet1987 22
News Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Teddy 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,942 • Total comments across all topics: 278,229,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC