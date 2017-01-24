Stop blackmailing Kenyans with threats of violence, Uhuru tells CORD
President Uhuru Kenyatta has told opposition leaders to stop issuing threats of violence aimed at intimidating and blackmailing Kenyans as the country heads into the elections. The President said Kenyans have a democratic right to choose the leaders they want and the opposition should desist from threatening the country with chaos.
