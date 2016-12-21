Southern Africa: 'Matemba Wars Sparks...

Southern Africa: 'Matemba Wars Sparks' Zimbabwe-Zambia Diplomatic Row

A fierce stampede for fish has ensued among Zimbabweans and Zambians in Lake Kariba, raising the spectre of a diplomatic storm between the two neighbours. Water and Climate Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri revealed recently that Zambia had deployed nearly a thousand fishing boats which were encroaching into Zimbabwean territory in violation of the protocol regulating the use of the Kariba Dam by the neighbouring countries The lake lies between the two former British colonies although Zimbabwe is entitled to a bigger share of the aquatic resource.

