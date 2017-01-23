Slovenia allows hunters to kill 93 be...

Slovenia allows hunters to kill 93 bears, 8 wolves this year

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Reuters

Slovenia will allow hunters to kill 93 brown bears and up to 8 wolves this year in order to keep those animal populations from growing, the government said in a statement on Thursday. About 60 percent of Slovenia is covered by forest that is home to about 50 wolves and some 500 bears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) May '15 andet1987 22
News Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Teddy 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,942 • Total comments across all topics: 278,229,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC