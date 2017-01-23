Slovenia allows hunters to kill 93 bears, 8 wolves this year
Slovenia will allow hunters to kill 93 brown bears and up to 8 wolves this year in order to keep those animal populations from growing, the government said in a statement on Thursday. About 60 percent of Slovenia is covered by forest that is home to about 50 wolves and some 500 bears.
