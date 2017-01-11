Shirley, Mazimba to wed
Hoke and Cheryl Shirley of Concord announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristen Shirley, to Wilson Mazimba, son of Wilson Mazimba Sr. and Justina Mazimba, of Lusaka, Zambia.
