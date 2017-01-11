Shirley, Mazimba to wed

Shirley, Mazimba to wed

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Concord Monitor

Hoke and Cheryl Shirley of Concord announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristen Shirley, to Wilson Mazimba, son of Wilson Mazimba Sr. and Justina Mazimba, of Lusaka, Zambia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) May '15 andet1987 22
News Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Teddy 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,364 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC