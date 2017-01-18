Railway Ministry Excites Essikado Res...

Railway Ministry Excites Essikado Residents

Residents in the Essikado constituency of the Western Region have expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating the Member of Parliament for the area, Joe Ghartey as Minister-designate for Railway Development. They said the minister would use his expertise to find lasting solutions to problems in Ghana's ailing railway sector.

Chicago, IL

