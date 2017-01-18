Railway Ministry Excites Essikado Residents
Residents in the Essikado constituency of the Western Region have expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating the Member of Parliament for the area, Joe Ghartey as Minister-designate for Railway Development. They said the minister would use his expertise to find lasting solutions to problems in Ghana's ailing railway sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zambian football Association anti gay policy un...
|Nov '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
|Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16)
|May '16
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Unknow
|1
|Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12)
|Sep '15
|bluestreak returns
|34
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|May '15
|andet1987
|22
|Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Teddy
|54
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC