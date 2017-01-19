President Kenyatta urges youths to register in large numbers
President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday kicked off a voter registration awareness campaign that will take him across the country by urging Kenyans, particularly the youth, to register in large numbers. The President said by registering as voters the youth - who are the majority - will be have a direct say in determining their future by electing leaders they felt would cater for their interests.
