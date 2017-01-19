President Kenyatta urges youths to re...

President Kenyatta urges youths to register in large numbers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday kicked off a voter registration awareness campaign that will take him across the country by urging Kenyans, particularly the youth, to register in large numbers. The President said by registering as voters the youth - who are the majority - will be have a direct say in determining their future by electing leaders they felt would cater for their interests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zambian football Association anti gay policy un... Nov '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
News Apostolicity at stake (Apr '16) May '16 True Christian wi... 3
News Water rehabilitation project aims to reduce 67%... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Unknow 1
News Poland's Black Conservative Politicians (Nov '12) Sep '15 bluestreak returns 34
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) May '15 andet1987 22
News Clinton already uniting prospective GOP preside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Teddy 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,612 • Total comments across all topics: 278,076,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC