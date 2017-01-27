President Kenyatta suspends Jubilee recruitment drive
President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced the suspension of Jubilee membership recruitment to give priority to voter registration ahead of August elections. The President said the recruitment of new members of the Jubilee Party will resume in earnest after the conclusion of the voter registration exercise.
