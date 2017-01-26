Outrage over women taking day off to manage menstrual periods

A Zambian law that entitles women to take one day off work a month when they have their period is stirring increasingly fierce debate in a country reluctant to discuss sexual health. Discreetly called Mother's Day, the 2015 law -- unique in Africa -- enables women to be absent from work without notice or a doctor's note to help them cope with menstrual bleeding, pain and cramps.

